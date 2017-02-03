Sets Of The Ghazi Attack Had Been Modelled On An Original Submarine

Makers of The Ghazi Attack ‘India’s first underwater war-at-sea film had been short majorly in the Submarine Set.

Interestingly the set had been modelled using INS Karanj as a reference taking into consideration all the details.

S-21 who destroyed the Pakistani submarine, PNS Ghazi when it ventured into Indian waters with the ambition of destroying INS Vikrant and conquering the Visakhapatnam port on the eastern coast of India in 1971.The dimensions of the submarine were modified as it could not let Rana Duggubati in due to his broad shoulders.

The film gives us in-depth knowledge about an underwater war that had taken place between India and Pakistan and has a complete submarine set modelled on S21 a.k.a INS Karanj in Vizag.

The trailer of The Ghazi Attack packs in action one expects from a war film, receiving good response from the audiences.

Audiences are soon going to witness an underwater war-centric movie based on PNS Ghazi.

Karan Johar & AA Films Present, India’s first War-At-Sea film, THE GHAZI ATTACK, slated to release on 17th February 2017.