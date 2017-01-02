Several Raees Taking Rounds In The Theaters Already!

After captivating the audience with high octane action, Team Raees has kick started the new year treating the audience with the Romance quotient the film has in store to offer.

Opening yet another chapter of the life of ‘Raees‘, the makers have highlighted the love life of Raees Alam and the mystifying chemistry he shares with his lady love, Mahira Khan.

Not only did Shah Rukh Khan present the song by releasing two posters featuring Mahira Khan and himself, but he also gave further insights to the soulful lyrics of the songs.

The year has just began and makers of Raees has treated with not one but two posters of the next song of ‘O Zaalima’ from Raees.

Sharing further insights into the song, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted the lyrics, “ Jis Dil ki dhadkan tu ho Aise dil ko kya dhadkana, O Zaalima “. Hope u all liked the new poster of Raees. Action ho Gaya Romance to follow.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, has been buzzing since last year, since the time the trailer was out its been only raising the anticipation levels of the audience

Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Present an Excel Entertainment Production Raees is set to hit screens in January 25th 2017.