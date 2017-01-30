Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam Gatecrashes The Interview And Is The Most Adorable Thing You Will See Today

Shah Rukh Khan has barely brought in the two kids Aryan and Suhana in the media. But his ‘already a star’ kid, AbRam Khan is different from the two and seems he walks on his father’s path.

AbRam Khan has been spotted several events and is outgoing. From film sets to trips, the kid is seen with his 51-year-old daddy and makes everyone look at him when he is everywhere playing and having fun.

He is no less when it comes to taking all the love from fans. Well! See here. Here’s a video showing how AbRam Khan joined Shah Rukh during his interview and spoke about his injured thumb to his father.

The cutest moment is when Shah Rukh says, “I have repaired it” and then tells him to stand somewhere out of the frame and they are soon going to go for an interview in a car.

Then, the sweet son says, “I’m ready”.

Well! The cute duo of Father and son is too sweet to be seen.

Check out how they share their bond in this video.

