Shah Rukh Khan And Amitabh Bachchan Into Legal Trouble Over Brand Endorsements

Shah Rukh Khan into legal trouble over endorsing shaving cream that has caused trouble for a customer.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been a brand ambassador of a shaving cream brand for a very long time. Well, this has put the actor in trouble. As per media reports, a Bhopal man, Rajkumar Pandey has filed a case against the superstar after he got rashes on his face from using shaving cream that is being endorsed by the actor.

The man in his complaint has said that SRK is misleading people by promoting a brand that is not up to the mark. He has also mentioned how he had to get treatment from a government hospital after having rashes on his face due to the shaving cream.

After hearing the case, reportedly, magistrate Kashinath Singh has sent notices to Shah Rukh Khan, owner of the company, a local shopkeeper from where the shaving cream was bought and the director of Madhya Pradesh Food and Drugs Department.

As per media reports, the man got the cream tested at the Madhya Pradesh Food and Drugs Department, Pandey told PTI Bhasha, “The report says the cream is of low, bad quality.”

Other than SRK, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also fallen into trouble for endorsing Navratna hair oil. SRK and Big B have been dragged into court after being accused of misleading people with their advertisements on different products. Madhya Pradesh-based P.D.

Wakhle and Democratic Lawyers’ Forum has moved the Jabalpur district consumer forum over asking how the oil which is said to be “Thanda-Thanda, Cool-Cool” proves to be a stress reliever.

The petitioner said the promotion of the product oil has violated Section 12 of the Protection of Consumer Act and claimed a compensation of Rs 15 lakh from Amitabh Bachchan and the company for “misguiding” the consumers. Legal notices have been sent to Big B as well as to the company.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has currently geared up for the release of Imtiaz Ali’s next, Jab Harry Met Sejal, opposite Anushka Sharma. The film is all set to release on August 4, 2017.

