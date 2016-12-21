Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Have No Time To Watch Aamir Khan’s Dangal?

Aamir Khan‘s most awaited film Dangal is all set to release this week and the actor held a special screening for the film for all the B-town stars and the Phogat family on whom the story is actually based.

The screening was attended by the God of Cricket- Sachin Tendulkar, politician Raj Thackeray, the wrestler himself Mahavir Singh Phogat with his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat.

The screening was also attended by actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra who have played the roles of Geeta and Babita.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

Aamir Khan was expecting friends Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to attend the Dangal screening but reports say that both the actors have been busy with their work. When Aamir was asked about the same, he said that he has messaged both the Khans and asked them about their free time so that they get to see Dangal.

Aamir Khan said, “Both are busy now, so whenever they want to see, we will screen it.”

Well, the most attention taken guest there was Mahavir Phogat. When asked about Dangal, this is what he got to say:

He said that he was very impressed by the film and that Aamir Khan has worked very hard. Mahavir said that he hopes that the film brings some changes in society where there is inequality towards our girls.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and having Kiran Rao as one of the producers, Dangal is all set to release on December 23 which is a real story based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.