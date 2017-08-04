Shah Rukh Khan Answers The Big Question On Nepotism With This Unusual Reply

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally spoken up on the nepotism controversy and has stunned us all with his reply

The ‘Raees’ actor Shah Rukh Khan stated that even though he understands English, he couldn’t grasp the concept of the word ‘Nepotism’ and mistakes it for ‘Napoleon’. He added, ”Whether I agree or disagree — I don’t even understand it so how can I have an opinion?”

IANS reported Shah Rukh Khan stated that he failed to understand the meaning of the word ‘Nepotism’ in the first place and hence fails to make an opinion on the controversy.

He told, ”I don’t understand this (nepotism). How can I understand it? I am a Delhi boy, who went to Mumbai at the age of 25. There everybody loved me and accepted me. So, I don’t understand this talk”. The 51 – year old actor joined the industry in 1992 with his first film ‘Deewana’.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actor is a father to 3 kids, Aryan (19), Suhana (17) and AbRam at age 4. He is married to interior designer Gauri Khan and admitted that he wants the best for his kids. Shah Rukh Khan added that he wants his kids to do what they want be it films or anything else.

Shah Rukh Khan shared that his kids can be anything from a marine biologist to an actor or filmmaker. He’s okay with anything as long as they make a name for themselves.

Fellow actress and ‘Dilwale’ co-star Kajol Devgn spoke on this issue as well. She thinks nepotism is a moot point and the whole controversy has grown because two people from the industry have decided to quote and unquote each other.

The controversy spread like wildfire after the IIFA 2017 drama when celebrity hosts Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan made a comment on ‘nepotism rocks’. The matter was sorted when the trio apologized in their own ways to the actress. The original issue was earlier this year when actress Kangana Ranaut had called Karan Johar a “flag bearer of nepotism” in his own talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Many celebrities have shared their thoughts on the controversy either agreeing or disagreeing with the drama. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in his recent romantic movie Jab Harry Met Sejal’ with actress Anushka Sharma which released today in theatres.

Watch Video : Aamir Khan REACTS On Clashing With Shah Rukh And Salman Khan