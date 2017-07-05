Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Strike A Pose In ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’s New Poster

Unfolding yet another layer of the personalities of Harry and Sejal is the third poster from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The poster features a glimpse of the notorious chemistry shared by Harry and Sejal.

‘Beech Beech Mein’ from Jab Harry met Sejal that was launched recently by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali has presented to the audience a quirky avatar of the actors.

The song features Shah Rukh and Anushka freaking out as they set out to celebrate in a club.

‘Beech Beech Mein’ further showcases montages from the many instances from when Harry met Sejal.

Towards the end of the song, both Shah Rukh and Anushka are seen striking a heroic pose donning shades.

The characters, Harry and Sejal are garnering much love from the audience with the introduction of every new mini trail. The songs ‘Radha’ and Beech beech mein’ have already become a rage among the audience.

Jab Harry met Sejal revolves around the story of a Punjabi guide and a Gujarati girl.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th 2017.

Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma And Imtiaz Ali At Beech Beech Mein Song Launch Event