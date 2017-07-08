Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma Walk Away From Kapil Sharma’s Show Without Shooting!

Kapil Sharma cancels Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s shooting for Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions.

It is a well-known fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma share a good bond. In fact, SRK has always readily made appearances on Kapil’s comedy show for the promotions of his film. This time again, Shah Rukh Khan visited on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with his co-star Anushka Sharma for the promotions of their upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. Fans are always excited to see Kapil Sharma’s team shooting with Shah Rukh Khan but this time, it has turned out to be unfortunate.

Despite being on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma did not shoot for the episode. The duo left without shooting. As per media reports, Kapil once again fainted on the sets after which he was taken to the hospital immediately. Kapil is extremely stressed these days due to the TRP of the show. Due to which he is not able to shoot as stress has taken a toll on his health.

Well, SRK and Kapil share a good bond and looks like the Raees actor would come back on the show once the comedian star turns well. We can’t wait to see SRK and Anushka on Kapil Sharma’s show. Are you waiting as well?

Meanwhile, check out photos of Shah Rukh and Anushka spotted last night leaving from The Kapil Sharma’s show studio without shooting. Their face expressions are enough to tell the story.