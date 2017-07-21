Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal Trailer Will Make You Want To Watch The Film Now!

The much-awaited trailer of Jab Harry met Sejal is out

The mini trailers of Jab Harry Met Sejal introduced the characters, Harry and Sejal while the songs from the film further added highlight to the electrifying chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. Well, the makers of the film used a different strategy to unveil the trailer of the film. Director Imtiaz Ali released mini trails and songs before the trailer, raising the curiosity among the audience. And now, just couple of weeks ahead the film’s release, the much-awaited trailer of Jab Harry met Sejal is out.

Shah Rukh Khan as Harry plays a tour guide who is lost in his life, while Anushka Sharma as Sejal is seen as his tourist. The story revolves around Harry and Sejal’s journey across Europe. A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love and relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security, and solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of these, there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and much more.

Anushka and Shah Rukh would be seen sharing the screen space for the third time in Jab Harry Met Sejal but their chemistry still looks refreshing. The scenic locations, peppy songs take the trailer all together to a new level. Director Imtiaz Ali brings something very interesting and refreshing that has piqued audience interest. Now it remains to see if Anushka as Sejal, the Gujarati chokri will look back to Punjabi Munda, Harry despite being engaged.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has taken a break from his hectic work schedule and is currently on a holiday with family. The superstar joined the team via video conferencing since he is away from the city with family time in Los Angeles.

