Shah Rukh Khan In Baahubali 2? Details Here!

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest names in the B-town and why not? Afterall, he has given brilliant performances in all his roles. From Fan to Dear Zindagi to this recent film Raees, Shah Rukh has tasted different roles. Well! Keeping in mind about his popularity and versatility, the buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in Baahubali’s sequel, Baahubali: The conclusion. The first film, Baahubali: The Beginning had released in 2015.

The rumours are that he has some special appearance in the film and will be seen as a mediator between the hero Prabhas and the villain Rana Daggubati. The film that left us with a curious question, “Why Katappa killed Baahubali?” will finally be answered and the Raees actor will have an important role to play.

And wait! That’s not enough! It is said that Shah Rukh Khan will also dub for all the languages the film will release in, viz., Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Apparently, Shah Rukh was not the first choice for the role. Rumours suggest that South Indian actors Surya and Mohanlal were initially approached, but they called the offer off.

Baahubali is present under the banner of Dharma Productions owned by Karan Johar who happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s all time best friend in the industry since decades.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, will also star Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan among others and directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will hit the screens this April.

Shah Rukh Khan, is also giving his special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan. After many years, the two will be back on screen together. Well! Looks like Shah Rukh loves giving cameos in films.

