Shah Rukh Khan’s Chammak Challo With Fans Will Definitely Make You Go Aww!

While Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is performing pretty well at the Box office, the audience is going crazy over his charm in all the recent events he attended. SRK has been pretty active promoting not only his film but himself. Recently, SRK was seen performing on his all time favorite track ‘Chammak Challo’ at the International Customs Day event in Mumbai yesterday.

SRK has been really busy promoting his film that he barely got any time for real conversation with his fans. Therefore he took some time off and interacted with his fans during the event. He was too sporty and sweet that the audience could do nothing except just asking for more and more of SRK.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

He was seen dancing on his Bollywood numbers along with his Female fans imitating him.

Watch Video Here

Shah Rukh Khan Dancing With Fans To The Tune Of Chammak Challo at The International Customs Day Event in Mumbai Yesterday #shahrukhkhan #kingoftragedy #kingkhan #bollywoodbadshah #kingofromance #srk #kingofhearts #internationalcustomsday A video posted by SRK Universe Bangladesh (@srkuniversebangladesh) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

With the kind of aura he has, he made every single person feel pretty comfortable with unlimited hugs, holding hands, basically being the king of Romance. All the fans were going crazy over the star and grateful for being able to share the stage with him. SRK also did a special performance with one of the fans where he mentioned his chemistry with none other than Kareena Kapoor in Ra.One .

Yes, We have yet again fallen in love with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan !!!!!