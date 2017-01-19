Shah Rukh Khan Confesses That He Has Been Caught By The Cops!

Shah Rukh Khan Talks About Being Caught By Cops In Delhi

I Have Been Caught By Police: Shah Rukh Khan

From making a television debut in late 1980s to delivering massive Bollywood hits in 1990s, Shah Rukh Khan is now known as the King of Bollywood. A Delhi ka launda with eyes full of dreams came to Mumbai.

Born and brought up in the capital, SRK holds a chest of treasures full of memories from his Delhi days. Speaking about his fond memories, SRK revealed something about his times in Delhi, something you would have never heard before.

Recently speaking to a leading daily, the 51-year-old revealed that he has been caught by police many times in Delhi and has even been taken to a police station.

On being asked if he has ever been jailed, SRK admitted, “I have been caught by cops many times in Delhi. For jaywalking or hanging out at night, or getting out of parties really late- I have done all that. Things used to be really strict in Delhi that time. We would have naakabandis a lot initially. So we got caught many times and we weren’t jailed, in the literal sense.”

“But we would be taken to a police station and reprimanded or given a warning. Sometimes, you would have to call your parents! So I have been just outside jail many times when I was young,” he added.

He is gearing up for his big release, Rahul Dholakia’s Raees on 25 January alongside Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. The theatricals have already raised the anxiety and audience cannot wait for the movie to release. On the same day, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is also slated to hit the silver screens.

