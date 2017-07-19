Shah Rukh Khan On Convincing Salman Khan For The Cameo In Aanand L Rai’s Next!

Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Salman Khan reacted about the cameo role that he shot for King Khan’s upcoming movie.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s newly-reformed friendship is grabbing eyeballs. Both the actors are busy appreciating each other and doing cameo roles in each other’s films. It seems everyone should start taking some friendship lessons from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier, Salman Khan had informed that it wasn’t hard for him to rope in Shah Rukh for the cameo in Tubelight. He had said, “When Kabir Khan narrated the subject to me, he said, ‘For this role, we should get Shah Rukh.’ So, when I called him and I told him that there is a small role in Tubelight which I would like you to do it, before completing my sentence, Shah Rukh said, ‘I will do it.’ That’s how he made his entry into the movie.”

Now, Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he also did not have difficulty in convincing Salman for the cameo. Shah Rukh said, “He is very kind. This (role) was written long time back in the film, from the first narration onwards. Salman has also heard the script, I think Aanand wanted to make the film with him at one time. They didn’t have the time, things didn’t work out and VFX wasn’t ready.”

The actor even revealed that Salman had just dropped in at the house and brought some gifts for him and his kids, Suhana and Aryan. He said, “We were at home, Aanand was there when Salman just walked in to say hi to me. He got his new e-cycle for me and for Aryan and Suhana as well. Aanand said I should ask him. I said, “Salman, there’s one role’, he said, ‘Yeah, let me know.’ Then, everything just worked out perfectly.”

It’s quite interesting to see both the stars bonding with each other without any difficulty. Though it’s a little surprising, it is good to see both the best friends on a good note with each other. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal which releases on August 4. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco and the movie will release on December 22.

