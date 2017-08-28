Shah Rukh Khan’ Daughter Suhana Khan To Make Bollywood Debut With This Director?

Looks like Suhana Khan will be following her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan’s footsteps

Looks like Suhana Khan will be following her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan’s footsteps after all. While we have seen snippets of the young teenager showing her skills with school plays, we wonder if she is set to join the big game.

Sources reveal that Suhana Khan was recently spotted at filmmaker and producer Karan Johar’s office. She was styled by a professional hairstylist and makeup person. She was styled by a top stylist and even did a photo shoot.

Karan Johar is known to launch fresh faces into the industry and we are excited for who he’s going to push forward in his next movie. But maybe filmmaker Karan Johar will debut Suhana Khan when the time is right. She is currently preparing for herself for the future.

Suhana Khan is also making more public appearances with her actor father Shah Rukh Khan and is trying her best to handle the media. She was also seen at a fashion week without her parents where she carried herself very well and showed how she has grown up from an awkward teenager.

Her acting skills have time and again been applauded. A viral video of Suhana Khan playing the role of Cinderella in a play came out making everyone wonder when she will join the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan has no problems with Suhana or anyone his kids (Aryan and AbRam) joining the industry as long as they do the right things. He had mentioned in an interview that Suhana was keen on joining and is preparing herself for the industry. “I think she’s a great actor. She really likes it. If the passion is retained in the next two/three years, (she can) come and act.”

Suhana Khan’s best friend from the industry Ananya Pandey, daughter of actor Chunky Pandey will be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar.

We sure hope the young newbie Suhana Khan joins Bollywood and surprises us with her acting skills.

