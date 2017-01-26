Shah Rukh Khan Just Posted A Video Message For Diljit Dosanjh And It Is Adorable!

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again proved that he is the best and whatever he does he does that in a hatke avatar. Whether it is promoting his film by traveling via train or talking to his fans he wins the hearts of all.

Shah Rukh’s ‘Raees’ is receiving a lot of love from the audiences and everyone is praising the actor for his performance and acting. He took to his Twitter account today to request Punjabi singer, Diljit Dosanjh to watch his movie.

King Khan posted a video of himself singing Diljit’s song Ik Kuddi from Udta Punjab with an amazing twist of his own. He captioned the video as,

“.@diljitdosanjh Sorry for trying to sing paaji but had to tell u how much I love u. Please watch Raees in Punjab with friends.”

Just two days back the singer shared a video on his Instagram account where he said one of Shah Rukh’s popular dialogues from Raees and now we think that SRK’s has responded to that.

We just love you Shah Rukh.