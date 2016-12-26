Shah Rukh Khan To Receive Doctorate At Hyderabad

Shah Rukh Khan has got several doctorates in life, this honour is in addition to his achievements.

This doctorate means very special to the actor as it is from Hyderabad. Hyderabad has always been a special city to SRK as his mother came from this city. It’s extremely emotional and an honouring moment to receive this highest degree of achievement.

The news is that the actor will be conferred with the highest degree award at the Maulana Azaad National Urdu University of Hyderabad, he will be in the city on Monday December 26th 2016 as a day trip and will grace the ceremony.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

President Pranab Mukherjee, chief guest of the function will be honoring the actor with the doctorate.

The ceremony will be held within the university campus situated in Gachibowli area of Hyderabad at the celebration of their sixth convocation.

The actor has been shooting for his next film and will be flying to the city in middle of work.

Also Watch Video: Karan Johar Speaks Up On Shah Rukh Khan Calling Award Shows FAKE!