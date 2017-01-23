Shah Rukh Khan Is Enroute Delhi In An Exciting Train Journey!

Shah Rukh Khan is always known to have unique and elaborate promotions for his films. This time, for his much awaited ‘Raees’ he has gone a step ahead with a quirky, never-done-before act.

SRK will be seen boarding a train from Mumbai Central and heading to his hometown Delhi. Breaking the norm, Shah Rukh will be seen getting in touch with his earthiness, much like his character as ‘Raees,’ where he is connected to his roots.

Sources say SRK is very kicked about undertaking this train journey after years and is all packed with winter clothes for Delhi! This will be an exciting trip balancing work and play.

Fans have always had a special place for Shah Rukh and his love for trains and for his iconic train sequences in movies like ‘DDLJ,’ ‘Dil Se,’ ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ ‘Ra. One,’ ‘Chennai Express’ and many more.

Shah Rukh is indeed the first Khan to undertake such a train journey and this exciting news is already creating hysteria among fans, who are eager to get a glimpse of the superstar. It is also super exciting for the travellers who would be having SRK amidst them during their train journey!

Nostalgia is about to hit King Khan. It is ironical that he had taken a train to Mumbai from Delhi the first time he was visiting the city, and is yet again all set after almost twenty five years to undertake another train journey, that too to his hometown.

Shah Rukh will be joined by producer Ritesh Sidhwani and director, Rahul Dholakia, and will be boarding the ‘August Kranti’ which leaves from Mumbai Central at 5 pm and will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10:55 am the next morning.

Gear up everyone, ‘Raees’ aa raha hai!

The movie is all set to release on 25th January, 2017.