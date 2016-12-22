Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan’s Lavish Villa In Dubai

Wife of the richest Indian actor and a gorgeous Interior designer, Mrs. Gauri Khan was last heard of when she designed the interiors of a lavish Goa hotel. Gauri, who also designed the interiors of Ranbir Kapoor’s new house is now in the news and here’s something you need t check her out for:

Gauri Khan was seen posing and showing the best design element of her lavish bungalow in Dubai.

The gorgeous star wife took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself outside her Dubai residence and gave it a caption quoting ,” “Photoshoot in our home .. Dubai @palm jumera. Doorway, gateway having a curved head… An archway. My favourite design element @gaurikhandesigns.”

Gauri was seen in a black top and ripped jeans and looked amazing in her hair and the sunglasses.

Well! Why wouldn’t Gauri Khan flaunt her lavish house and style when she is the wife of the richest Indian actor.

Well! Let’s wait for more pictures of her.

Also the owner of Red chillies entertainment, Gauri Khan is the producer of Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan in the film. Red Chillies entertainment was recently in the news for a tie up with Netflix.

Gauri seems to wait nowhere in terms of her growth as a shrewed business woman.