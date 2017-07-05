Shah Rukh Khan Gifts This Expensive Car To Salman Khan For This Special Reason

Salman Khan reached YRF studios to shoot for the cameo song in Shah Rukh Khan’s next but before the shoot, he was left surprised when King Khan gifted him a luxury car.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship has become the talk of the town due to their sudden kindness towards each other. When Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo role in Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ many prying eyes turned towards the actors. Now, Salman has decided to return Shah Rukh’s favour by doing a cameo in his upcoming ‘dwarf’ movie. It seems everything has become fine between both the actors and they are back being on good grounds with each other.

Salman Khan had a very tight schedule due to which it was very hard for him to take the time to shoot for the song sequence. But, Salman always keeps his commitments. The actor changed his whole schedule to shoot for that one song on July 4. Shah Rukh seems quite impressed with Salman by his kind gesture because King Khan of Bollywood gifted Salman a brand new luxurious car. Bollywoodlife.com exclusively revealed that Shah Rukh gifted a car to Salman as a token of appreciation.

Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source as saying, “When Salman Khan came to shoot for the song, Shah Rukh surprised him by gifting him a brand new, luxurious car. The car is newly launched and no one owns this mean machine currently. Salman was shocked as he wasn’t expecting this at all. But because he had managed his dates and agreed to shoot for the song on such a short notice, SRK wanted to gift him something to show his love and appreciation.” Their friendship is certainly worth taking lessons from.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be flying to Morocco to shoot for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ which will release on December 22, 2017. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for Aanand L Rai’s film and will later begin promoting his upcoming movie, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ which will release on August 4.

