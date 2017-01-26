Shah Rukh Khan Has Hollywood Plans And We Have Details For You!

Here Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Plan For Hollywood

Shah Rukh Khan is a global celebrity even though he hasn’t done any movie outside the Indian cinema. For a lot of people outside, Bollywood is synonymous with Shah Rukh Khan.

Does he, like our Bollywood divas, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, have any plans of dividing his professional time between India and West?

His plans have a twist. Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t want to go there but he believes in making just one film that is loved by the people all over the world.

“My dream has been very small. It is to make that one film in India which the world loves as much as the biggest hits in India. If I do it as a producer, as an actor, as a light boy, as a spot boy, as a cameraman, whatever, I just want to make that one film for India,” SRK told a leading daily in an interview.

The next obvious question was about his thoughts on Bollywood actresses heading there. The Raees star said, “Full appreciation for Deepika and Priyanka. I think what they have done is amazing as a stepping stone to a lot of actors and actresses to move towards Hollywood.”

The 51-year-old actor’s most awaited film hit the cinemas yesterday. But the promotions are still on. SRK along with some co-stars and makers took a train from Mumbai to Delhi. Along with press as a part of promotion for Raaes. On Wednesday King Khan was in the NCR promoting Raees alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

This Shah Rukh Khan film is sharing the box-office space with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.