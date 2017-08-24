Shah Rukh Khan To Join Rohit Shetty Again After Chennai Express & Dilwale?

Film maker Rohit Shetty will probably be joining Shah Rukh Khan for the third time

There have been rumours floating around that Bollywood Director and film maker Rohit Shetty will be joining one of the Khans once again. And as much as we would love to see what the other two Khans (Salman and Aamir) can create with Rohit Shetty, this time it’s Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan has previously worked with Rohit Shetty to deliver the super hit movie ‘Chennai Express’ in 2013. It was considered an epic entertainment package. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The duo has also worked on the rom – com Dilwale which released in 2015.

Rohit Shetty was recently spotted with Shah Rukh Khan at a film studio and that’s when everyone began assuming of their collaboration. But when asked about the next reunion Rohit Shetty clarified the rumour saying, “I have nothing right now. It is just that I was shooting at Mehboob (Studio) and he was there, I went to see him and so speculations started about a film.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ with Anushka Sharma. The movie, unfortunately, was a dud at the box office.

Rohit Shetty is busy working on the comedy series ‘Golmal 4’ with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and new entrants include actors Tabu and Parineeti Chopra. It is slated for a Diwali release this year.

Hopefully, we get a third movie with the actor director duo.

