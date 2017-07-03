Shah Rukh Khan To Karaoke For The First Time In Beech Beech Mein!

Shah Rukh Khan would be seen Karaoking for the first time in Jab Harry met Sejal’s ‘Beech Beech mein’.

The second song from the film titled ‘Beech Beech mein’ will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma grooving to the peppy tunes of Pritam amidst a club setting. Adding to it, SRK will be seen karaoking on the screen for the first time.

Shah Rukh Khan is known to deliver chartbusters with a number of party songs to his credit like Its the time to Disco, Dard-e- disco, etc. He always treats his fans with his dance moves and hook steps. However here he will be seen a tune to millennials as he will be Karaoke in addition to giving the audience yet another hook step.

The makers of Jab Harry met Sejal are laying a unique marketing grammar. After releasing a series of mini trails as an unconventional introduction to the audience to the film’s characters Harry and the Sejal, the makers also visited Ahmedabad to connect with girls named Sejal as they launched their first song ‘Radha’ amongst the girls.

Visiting the clubs in Mumbai as they launch the second song, ‘Beech beech mein’ serves as yet another marketing ace by the Team Jab Harry met Sejal.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry met Sejal came in like a breath of fresh air. The Imtiaz Ali film revolves around the solder of a Punjabi guide and a Gujarati girl.

Jab Harry met Sejal is one of the most anticipated films of the year ever since it went on the floors. The mini trails and song from the film have been receiving rave reviews adding to the excitement.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

