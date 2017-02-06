Watch: Shah Rukh Khan And Mahira Khan Sizzle In Halka Halka

The King, Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees is still running well at the box office, also ruling so far since it’s release. Well! Today’s super hits are judged mainly on the collections they have and which club it enters. Raees, already having entered the 100-crore club has been declared a hit. Well! All thanks to its star cast, cinematography, and storyline for that. Post production of any film remains a crucial element of the film that decided the visuals of the film.

Raees, after being released, now has released its song Halka Halka starring the fresh pair we witnessed on screen, Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan.

The song is composed by Ram Sampath and voiced by Shreya Ghosal, Ram Sampath and Sonu Nigam.

The song features Shah Rukh Khan, who is Raees, a Gujarati bootlegger, and Mahira Khan, his love lady in the film.

Given the lyrics by Javed Akhtar and coupled with a peppy tune, the song Halka Halka is a romance number that shows how the live between the two blossoms.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced under the house productions, the film has already released and as said is running successfully. Finally, the sweat shed by the actor has given him rest. Having promoted the film, Shah Rukh Khan is now breathing a sigh of relief.

If you have watched the film, watch this love blossom now and see how Shah Rukh sizzles yet again in his romance number.

Check out the video.