Shah Rukh Khan’s Much Loved Tattoo Is Actually Temporary

Tattoos are always a trend. Despite them being B-town celebrities, there is one tattoo artist that always get visited by Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sushmita Sen, Dev Patel and many more. Yes! These celebrities have a liking for this tattoo artist Al Alva whose tattoos speak a lot about these celebrities.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was seen having a tattoo on his chest and that became the talk of the town. In fact, that tattoo became one of the most demanded tattoos in recent times.

Well! The buzz is that the tattoo that looked so real is actually a temporary one. The tattoo artist had to say something about the Raees actor’s tattoo, he said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s tattoo was basically a temporary one. We had done 2-3 of his films. After he had seen a couple of tattoos from New Zealand, he told us the exact design what he wanted. There was one design called ‘Maori’, which we did on his chest. There was one more tattoo on his back, where he wrote “We Love You Farah”, during the making of Happy New Year. Whatever tattoos we had done for Shah Rukh Khan, were all temporary. It took us one full day to do the same.”

Alva, earlier has designed many tattoos for Shah Rukh Khan earlier and operates from his studio “Al’s tattoo studio” in Mumbai.

