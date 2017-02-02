This Is How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted When Asked About The Mystery Girl In His Selfie

A few days back our Raees aka Shah Rukh Khan went to Pune to promote his movie Raees and during his visit to Symbiosis College he clicked and shared various selfies and photos with the crowd and his fans. And one such selfie became popular all over the internet not because of Shah Rukh Khan but because of a girl standing in the front row.

She soon became the mystery girl on the internet and everyone started referring to her as the ‘hot girl in the olive green shirt’ and the social media went all gaga about her. Everyone was all curious to know about her since she seemed to be so pretty and beautiful and later an entertainment site identified her as Saima Hussain, a third-year student at the Symbiosis Institute of Design in Pune.

When Saima Hussain Mir was asked about the same she replied and said, ” I thought she was joking at first but then I started getting calls and messages from everyone. The moment I checked for myself, it felt so surreal. I didn’t expect to be in the front row because of the insane number of people present. My friend helped me get through the crowd and I was lucky that the heads for the fest were allowed to stand in the front row.”

Since she became so popular everyone wanted to know Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction on the same so in the #AskSRK session on Twitter the actor was asked about the same through a tweet which said,

To which the actor replied as,

“So pretty she is”

Wow the dimpled actor just won our hearts once again.