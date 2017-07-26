Shah Rukh Khan Needs To Wait For This Film As Salman Khan Will Be Keeping Remo D’Souza Busy!

Shah Rukh Khan wants to do a film with director – choreographer Remo D’Souza!

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is very soon going to be seen in the film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and it is their third film together. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for the film. And for the same, he went on the sets of the dance reality show ‘Dance Plus’.

The show is being judged by the director – choreographer Remo D’Souza. And he was actually taken by surprise when SRK said on the show that he wants to work with him in a dance film.

According to a report by Mid Day, Shah Rukh said, ”I have been requesting Remo to select me for the film. I recently shot for a song with him and loved his choreography. I wish I had worked with him earlier.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The film which SRK is referring to is the third instalment of the dance series ‘Anybody Can Dance’. Well, all Remo could do was to just grin at SRK’s wish!

Remo D’Souza is already going to work on a dance film. But neither the film is ‘ABCD 3’ nor the actor is Shah Rukh Khan. Remo is going to shoot a film tentatively called ‘Dancing Dad’, which will be starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Since the ‘Tubelight’ actor is currently shooting for his next ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif, so he won’t be able to start the dance film now. Which also means that he would be keeping Remo busy after ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

So, Shah Rukh actually needs to wait if he wants to work with Remo in ‘ABCD 3’.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, this year.

Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan Caught Looking Tired At Airport