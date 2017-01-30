Fans Go Crazy As Shah Rukh Khan Recites His Famous Dialogues In Pune!

Shah Rukh Khan had visited Symbiosis Institute of Design in Pune to promote his movie Raees.

There was a fan frenzy amongst the students when they saw Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK interacted with the students and even clicked selfies and pictures with them. Like always he made sure that he dedicates good time for his fans.

A group of students requested Shah Rukh to say dialogues from his film Raees to which he happily obliged. He hymned his hit dialogues ‘Sheron ka zamana’ and “Ammijaan kehti thi, koi dhanda chota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharm nahi hota’ for students.

But the students wanted more they made SRK say dialogues from his previous hits ‘Jab Tak hai Jaan’, ‘Don’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’.

Later the students performed on ‘O Zaalima’ and SRK joined them and he even shook his legs on his iconic song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ with students from Dil Se.

Please find the link to the video below;

The students of Symbiosis institute of Design, Pune put on a great show for Raees. Here's a video of them performing Zaalima with @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/MskxXwpYtC — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) January 30, 2017

It was a fun filled with affair, students of the institute gifted SRK with many things like designed posters and other things. His female fans gifted him scrapbooks etc

One female fan had donned a black pathani for her favourite movie star SRK

SRK was gifted a designed Raees poster of himself by the institute.

Later SRK visited the Seasons Mall in Pune after the college visit and to greet his fans there and people had gathered there at large numbers just to catch a glimpse of SRK.

SRK’s unique avatar in the film has struck an instant chord with the audiences, the film has been loved across all quarters. The film has also done an excellent business at the box office and is raking in more cash as the film is doing good business with each passing day.

Raees has been generating immense buzz ever since its release. Not only is the film enjoying tremendous positive word of mouth, but is also hailed for its power packed performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

The hard-hitting dialogues, high octane raw action scenes and foot tapping music have left a lasting impact on cinemagoers.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Present, an Excel Entertainment Production Raees is set witnessing a successful run at the box office.