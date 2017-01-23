Shah Rukh Khan As A Raees Looks Like A Real Badass In The New Song Dhingana!

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is slated to hit silver screens worldwide on January 25. In the movie Shah Rukh is seen in a very gray role of a bootlegger as the movie is set against the backdrop of prohibition in Gujarat and touches the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

After Release of ‘Zaalima’, ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ and ‘Laila Main Laila’, the fans were waiting for another super track but now the wait is over as the makers have released a new video song Dhingana From Raees which is composed by Pritam and sung by Mika Singh. It is more of a situational song which celebrates the rise of Raees as a bootlegger in Gujarat.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

The song is pretty foot-tapping, hummable and peppy and one can see SRK dancing, grooving and shaking a leg also reminds us of ‘Deva Sree Ganesha’ from Hrithik Roshan‘s ‘Agneepath’.

Shah Rukh‘s upcoming next ‘Raees’ is a Rahul Dholakia directorial and also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan opposite SRK.

