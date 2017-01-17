Here’s What The Makers Do After Shah Rukh Khan’s Hit Raees Dialogue Battery Nahi Bolne Ka

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees have come up with a very unique promotional gimmick.

The dialogue ‘Battery nahi bolneka’ was recently released and has already started becoming a part of masses’ vocabulary! Earlier dialogue promos those were released has already started trending and how with most of them resonating with the one-liners in their real life!

Although the latest promo shows SRK bashing guys who tease him for wearing glasses and call him “battery”.In addition to the high dose of action, we also see a romantic “Battery sala” moment between Mahira and SRK!

Taking this, the makers observed the trend and decided on making further more glasses which can be distributed to media members! It seems that soon the Battery would be donned people at large which can lead to several people feeling like Raees himself!

Raees is helmed by National award winning director Rahul Dholakia and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in addition to Shah Rukh Khan playing the titular role.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Presents an Excel Entertainment Production Raees is set to hit screens on 25th January 2017.