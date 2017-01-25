Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees To Finally Release In Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan’s most awaited, Raees, has finally hit the screens not just in India but also worldwide. The countries are USA, Britain and other. Now, the film would also release in Pakistan as it has been approved by a special government panel.

The committee that is formed by the Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sent a summary of the film with an official note to the PM after having gone through the film.

Sources say that, the expectations are from Sharif to issue a no-objection certificate(NOC) of Raees and also Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

“We can expect that it will take at least two days after the NOC has been issued for the films to be screened,” a senior official at Hum Films said., This official will be releasing Kaabil and Raees in Pakistan jointly with Eveready Pictures.

He also added, “Raees and Kaabil could become the first Indian movies to be released in Pakistan after film distributors and cinema owners imposed an informal ban on Bollywood productions last September”.

This move was made when the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association banned the Pakistani actors, artists, musicians and technicians in India.

Several Pakistani artists had to return from India as tensions between the two countries peaked. The tensions also resulted in Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who plays a role in Raees, being kept out of the promotion of the film in India.

But she managed to promote herself on Skype.

India and Pakistan’s cold relationship affects the films at a huge level. After the Uri attacks, India banned the Pakistani artists. Pakistan stops the release of many Bollywood films. Well! This is like a daily thing to do for both the countries.

Well! Let’s see how these films perform on the Pakistani box office.