Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees VS Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil First Friday Business!

2017 witnessed first biggest clash at the Box Office-Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. However, both the films received a positive response from the audience as well as from the critics and are giving a neck to neck competition at the Box Office. It can be said as a win-win situation for both the films, though Raees is leading ahead than Kaabil in terms of collection. SRK’s Raees became the first to enter 100 crore club while Kaabil, which opened to lesser screens continues to maintain steady pace since day 1.

Talking about Raees, Shah Rukh Khan’s role as the baddie in his previous films have been loved by the audience and so, his role as a gangster in Raees created much hype among the masses. The film got thumbs up and is currently raking huge numbers at the Box Office but the collections of the film are dropping slowly since Monday. Raees has collected Rs 2.75 crore nett approx on its first Friday, taking the total collection to Rs 114.50 crore nett approx.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of a blind man in Kaabil has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences. Kaabil, which also stars Yami Gautam, has collected little lesser than Raees on its first Friday. The film collected Rs 2.50 crore nett approx on Friday that takes the total collection of the film to Rs 69.50 crore nett approx. The Sanjay Gupta directorial is expected to show a good growth during its second weekend.

