Watch: Shah Rukh Khan REACTS At Daughter Suhana Khan Making Her Bollywood Debut

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been in the limelight for quite a few days now!

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has become the talk of the town after her last few appearances. First at the restaurant bash of Gauri Khan, where the young girl was looking stunning in her tangerine dress and then at Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ screening, where she was followed by the shutterbugs.

After such appearances, there have been many reports on Suhana making her Bollywood debut soon. Talking about the same at a press meet on Monday, her father Shah Rukh Khan says, “I have said this very often, going out in public does not mean you want to be an actor. But the point is very clear that and I request everybody with love, I understand it is your job but they are not movie stars, they just happen to be a movie stars children and I think they are very respectful and decent. When they come out with me I make sure they stand with me and pose because I know it is meant to be important.”

He further added saying, “I request that if you see them publicly two things- first don’t assume that they can handle media frenzy because they get awkward too, and also don’t assume that they want to be actors. So, no, my children will finish the studies, in my house, the minimum qualification is to graduate, otherwise no entry in my home. If they want to be an actor, they will have to study to be an actor. So there is a long way to go yaar.”

Shah Rukh Khan is coming up with his film ‘ Jab Harry Met Sejal’ with Anushka Sharma. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is slated to release on August 4, this year.