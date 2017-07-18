Shah Rukh Khan Gives Out His Number Publicly And Invites All His Fans To Call Him!

Shah Rukh Khan shot a fun video for Rajeev Masand’s YouTube channel, where he answered the most googled questions about him.

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty behaviour. His replies show us all why he is considered to be the king of Bollywood. Recently, the ‘Raees’ actor was shooting a fun video for the film critic and entertainment reporter, Rajeev Masand. It was for the critic’s YouTube channel.

In the video, SRK was supposed to answer all the most googled questions about him. And among all those questions was also one which asked, ‘What is Shah Rukh Khan’s phone number?’

Well, as we all know that it is King Khan and he cannot speak out his number just like that. But still answering the question, the actor said, “It’s 5559960321, call anytime post midnight, I’ll pick it up. Otherwise, leave a message, I’ll answer with an emoji.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

One another weird question was, ‘Does Shah Rukh Khan own a private jet?’

To which, SRK answered by saying, “Not as yet, but I am working on it. I am just hoping for that one 1000 crore film to come my way. As soon as I get it, the first thing I am buying is a private jet and am going to watch the film there. No Tattoo. No Private Jet. Am such a loser.”

And it must have come as a shock to the actor as well when he was asked, ‘Why Shah Rukh Khan is so famous?’

But as it’s SRK, he answers it in his unique style saying, “Good looks, sexy, handsome, tall, charming, speaks so well, I’ve got it all. It would be ironic if I wasn’t so famous.”

Shah Rukh Khan is going to be seen in the upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. The film stars Anushka Sharma as well and is slated to release on August 4.