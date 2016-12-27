Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Aryan, Suhana And AbRam’s NEVER Seen Look!

Shah Rukh Khan has proved time and again that his kids are his world by posting adorable pictures of his kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Since New Year is round the corner, it seems SRK and his kids are up for some fun.

A few days back Shah Rukh shared a picture of AbRam decorating the Christmas tree whereas the other day he had even shared a collage with his elder son Aryan. But this time he revealed the monstrous side of his kids by posting a picture in which the three of them are seen wearing monster masks.

It’s your task to guess which kid is behind which mask. Now we know what the actor meant when he commented about Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan saying, “We have a badass 18-year-old, a dainty 16-year-old and then there’s the 3-year-old little gangster.”

Also we cannot forget how funny the actor seemed when he captioned the picture as “My beautiful children without the masks they wear at the airports.” Whether Shah Rukh calls his kids monsters or gangsters we know that he loves them way too much and can do anything to make them happy.

Do not forget to check this adorable picture of the gangster team and stay updated for more updates on SRK!