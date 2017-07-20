Shah Rukh Khan Reveals This Bad Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

King Khan tells in an exclusive interview on any plans of joining director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his 25-year career in the Bollywood industry and has a good number of films under his name to prove it. The actor recently came on the CNN News 18’s talk show ‘Now Showing’ to talk about his career and other things.

Talk show host Rajeev Masand interviewed the actor about his work and how he manages to balance his work and his family commitments at the same time.

The ‘Don’ actor has previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the Bollywood hit ‘Devdas’ in 2002. The duo had created a beautiful film which is now considered iconic with co-stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The actor-entrepreneur has worked on many roles in his long career and is hoping to work on some more in the future. He admitted he does movies based on what he believes in and if the script is worth it. ”…So the balance has to be present – to be able to create a film which everybody likes including the family. And that’s the perfect film and perfect happiness…”

Shah Rukh Khan was offered ‘Bajirao Mastani’ first before it went to fellow Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The actor stated his reasons in rejecting the role as, “A part of it was I am a little wary of getting into historical as it is one genre I feel I’ve to give up everything and just be in the zone- with all the costumes, and horse riding, etc,”

The ‘Raees’ actor also revealed that he is a busy man and has other commitments too and his dates are usually hard to fit in. “The other reason is Sanjay has this really bad habit of offering me a film three days before the shoot is scheduled. He doesn’t give me a time window…”

Shah Rukh Khan did admit that the famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shown him some interesting story ideas and they will work together soon. But due to SLB’s packed schedule because of his upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’, the duo will work on a later project. The actor joked and claimed, “I think I am evolved enough now to be in a Bhansali film”

SRK will be seen in his next film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ next month on August 4, 2017.

