Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Gauri Khan’s First Question To Him When Suhana Was Born!

Gauri Khan wanted Suhana to look like Shah Rukh Khan!

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is surely a superstar in the Indian film industry. But when it comes to choosing the special moments of his life, he is a family man.

In a conversation with DNA, SRK talked about the moments which have been special for him in the last 25 years. He said, “Each one has been different, but can be counted as one — the birth of my three children. Each had a different story to it. At different stages of my life. So, those have been really special.”

Talking about his kids he said, “Like before Aryan, there were some miscarriages but then when he was born, a couple of days were difficult. Suhana was a girl so that was exciting, as Gauri and I, both of us always wanted a girl first. But it happened second.”

Sharing something special, SRK told the daily, “Gauri was very keen that the kids look like me. First thing she asked me after her delivery was, ‘Does she look like you?’. And Suhana had a dimple so yeah of course, she looked like me. That was interesting. Then much later in life, we started feeling there was a space for a third child so AbRam came. They have been high points of my life for sure.”

The ‘Raees’ actor also shared the most memorable films of his career. He said, “In my career, I would call Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai the biggest highs and most memorable films. Because it was with a set of friends. Karan, Adi and me — we were very close even then. “

Shah Rukh Khan is going to be seen with Anushka Sharma in ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. The film is slated to release on August 4, this year.