Shah Rukh Khan SKIPS Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash Despite Personal Invitation For This Reason!

The Bollywood’s megastar Salman Khan turns 51 today. Every year the B-town waits for the star’s birthday bash and although Salman celebrated the day at his usual Panvel farmhouse, it was a grand celebration where Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and many more were personally invited by the birthday boy.

Iulia Vantur, also present for the birthday boy’s celebration is rumored to be in love with Salman Khan and good friends with the Khan family attending their personal family celebrations.

Also present with Salman were the Khan members who took in to the party to be with him for his 51st birthday.

Other celebrities who were seen at the party were Sangeeta Bijlani, Bina Kak, Daisy Shah, Iulia Vantur and many more. Ex-lovers Salman and Sangeeta were dating each other but are really good friends today. Bina Kak is a close friend of the Khan family and played Salman’s mother in comedy film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Daisy Shah was Salman’s co star in Jai Ho and is a close friend of the actor.

Unlike last year, there were very few stars invited and there wasn’t any gate crashing. Even after Salman personally inviting the actor Shah Rukh Khan, sources tell that he wasn’t present at the party.

