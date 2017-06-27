Shah Rukh Khan Speaks Upon His Retirement Plans And It Will Make You Happy!

Shah Rukh Khan shares his future plans about retirement.

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been working in the Bollywood film industry for the past 25 years. But it seems that the actor is totally in love with his work.

When he is asked upon his retirement plans, he says, “Work becomes a part of your life. You never sit down and think if you want to give up. No, I don’t think I will be able to retire one day, unfortunately for a lot of people (laughs). I’ll always act, I don’t think I know anything else to do.”

SRK thinks that he will be the last person to know that he can’t act anymore as he says, “Will I be the person who will be last to know that he can’t act anymore, maybe yes! Maybe one day, 10-15 years from now, or even today, you’ll tell me ‘ruk jaao aap’ (you got to stop), but I will not understand that. Do I blindly believe that I can act for the rest of my life? No, I believe it with my eyes open. Will I be a bad actor and be finished and done with, maybe. But, I am that person who knows the last if I can act or not.”

Speaking about his 25 years long journey, he says, “Never this thought has come. I try new things. I am also evolving as a person. I started 25 years ago, now I am 52, it would be stupid if I hadn’t evolved as a human being.”

He adds on further saying, “So I do believe that some new nuances are coming, I would like to believe that I am so successful that I don’t surprise you anymore, but I am not that successful that I don’t surprise myself enough! I surprise myself every day, and it makes me happy. I do believe that I do things differently in my head and heart, and hopefully, people will see it someday, or maybe not see it, but it has never crossed my mind. I’ll always be an actor, for the rest of my life.”