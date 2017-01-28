This Is How Shah Rukh Khan Spent His Day After Raees Release!

The start of 2017 has been a tiring time for Shah Rukh Khan. From promoting Raees to shooting for his cameo for Salman’s Tubelight, Shah Rukh has worked day and night. After the film got finally released, the actor took a sigh of relief and made the best out of his day on Republic day. The film also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan has got a great response and opening at the box office. Having gone through a tough time, Raees made it big.

Unfortunately, Mahira’s post-film experience was unfortunate for her but she seems to have got well appreciated by fans romancing Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh, after this response took a sigh of relief and took on to Twitter describing his day. From holding his little kid Abram in his arms to having sweet conversations with Suhana and joking with Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan took a great time with family having sweet conversations

Now that SRK can breathe a sigh of relief, he gets to spend some time with his loving family. And that is exactly what he did. He capped the night off with the Oscar-nominated movie La La Land.

This is what Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter, “Off day.So lil one in arms. Sweet convo with daughter on fone & jokes with elder son. La La Land 2 fall in love & sleep. Life is beautiful”.

Well! We wonder what the Raees actor has to say about the oscar winning musical.

