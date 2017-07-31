Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal Craze Grips The Nation And You Won’t Believe How!

The advance ticket booking for Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sajal has already begun.

With the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal nearing, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma fans have pre-booked their tickets for First Day First Show. We are all aware of Shah Rukh Khan’s immense fan following. His fans are doing crazy things to support him before his second big release of the year. Believe it or not, the tickets are being sold at a lightning speed everywhere in the country.

.Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A lot of buzz has been generated since the movie released its first look and there are chances of SRK starrer to make it big at the Box Office. However, this can only be known once the movie is released and how it manages to impress the audience.

Meanwhile, check out the madness outside the theatres in the country to book FDFS tickets for Jab Harry Met Sejal. The fans are buying the tickets in a bunch of hundreds. Take a look:

4 days to go & we’re all set for our #JHMS FDFS in Karachi! JHMS ADV BOOKING NOW OPEN – Got your tickets? Send us pictures & get a RT! pic.twitter.com/PiIYr2QcMn — SRKUniverse Pakistan (@SRKUniversePK) July 31, 2017

SRK fans from Vadodara are ready to celebrate fdfs of #JHMS . Look at their preparations😍 pic.twitter.com/5PqcCmBO7R — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 31, 2017

SRKians from Aurangabad booking their tickets for #JabHarryMetSejal FDFS at Inox Reliance Mall Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/FGFyRNpas2 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 31, 2017

SRK Fans from Jalgaon are ready for the FDFS.Join them and be a part of grand celebration!! pic.twitter.com/dpyQ8DYLF9 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 31, 2017

SRK, who was happy seeing a huge response for his upcoming film and FDFS ticket bookings, took to twitter to thank his fans. He wrote, “Thnk u to all of u booking your shows in advance for JHMS. I really hope u all enjoy this one…it is extremely encouraging to c this response.”

Thnk u to all of u booking your shows in advance for JHMS. I really hope u all enjoy this one…it is extremely encouraging to c this response — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 30, 2017

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as Harry, who plays a tour guide, while Anushka Sharma as Sejal will be seen as his tourist. The story revolves around Harry and Sejal’s journey across Europe. A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love and relationships better. Sejalexperiences new found freedom, security, and solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of these, there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and much more.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Harry Met Sejal releases this Friday .i.e. August 4.

Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan COMPARES Son AbRam To Jab Harry Met Sejal