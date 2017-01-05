Shah Rukh Khan Is Still Macho At Heart!

Shah Ruk Khan who will be seen playing the character of Raees Aalam in the most anticipated film Raees helmed by Rahul Dholakia, will be seen playing such a character after a long time.

SRK who is audience’s favorite is secondly known as Raj from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as a Chocolate boy although the actor says he still is ‘Macho at heart’.

The actor will be seen playing a strong influential character, with hardcore action sequence after a long time. The actor however has expressed on how he always wanted to be an action hero visa vi how the audiences have tagged him the King of Romance!

SRK‘s wish has surely come true with his forthcoming film Raees which is an out an out commercial action film. The trailer promises us a very different side of SRK which the audiences haven’t witnessed for a long time. The content has revealed a sneak peak of the core action sequences!

Infact, SRK and Rahul Dholakia have ensured that each action sequence has a flavour of its own. Every sequence has a different meaning which has been complimented by a strong background music and makes one feel that the actions have come alive!

Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Presents an Excel Entertainment Production Raees is set to hit screens on 25th January 2017.