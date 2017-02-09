Here’s What Shah Rukh Khan Has To Say On Suhana Khan’s Acting Career

We all have seen great examples of actors who have come in the industry because of their family backgrounds. There is more example of hitting the list super soon and that would be none other than Shah Rukh Khan‘s Daughter Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan has often talked about his daughter’s great acting skills and her desire of being an actor one day.

Even during the promotions of Raees, the actor told a “Suhana has expressed her desire to become an actor, but she needs to complete her education first. I have often told her that she will have to work five times harder than me, get paid 10 times lesser than I do and will require a lot of patience and perseverance to be successful.”

A video from Suhana’s school drama went viral yesterday which gave a glimpse of the future actor. The Drama was a fairly tale, Cinderella where she was playing the role of an ambitious actress. She can be seen with a wicked smile in the video, showing a variety of expressions to the audiences. People were surprised and at the same time happy about the young girl turning into a lady and soon being a part of the Film Industry.