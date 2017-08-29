Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Farah Khan On The Lip Singh Battle Sets

Shah Rukh Khan shows off his singing skills on the Lip Singh Battle sets with close friend Farah Khan

Friends from decades, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have stayed strong. The duo has always supported each other in films and with their work projects. So we aren’t surprised that the Shah Rukh Khan landed on the sets of ‘Lip Singh Battle’ to support his friend.

Choreographer Farah Khan will be hosting the Indian version of the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ titled ‘Lip Singh Battle’. The shooting for the show has already begun and will pitt celebrities against each other in a lip syncing competition.

Farah Khan was given a surprise by close friend Shah Rukh Khan on the sets. The ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ star came on the sets during the shoot. Farah Khan was grateful for his positive vibes and support.

She tweeted, “The best surprises come to u when you re not looking.. @iamsrk thanks for energising our set of #LipSingBattle.”

The best surprises come to u when you re not looking.. @iamsrk thanks for energising our set of #LipSingBattle .. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ylKTWAxUmz — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) August 29, 2017

A tabloid reported that Farah Khan was very happy with the surprise visit by Shah Rukh Khan. Actors Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna will compete against each other in this episode.

Shah Rukh Khan even cheered on for Farah Khan and danced to the iconic song from his movie ‘Om Shanti Om’s’ Deewangi Deewangi. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have created many hit movies such as ‘Main Hoon Na’,’ Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ with Anushka Sharma and is busy shooting for his upcoming film Dwarf with Aanand L Rai.

