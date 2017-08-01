Shah Rukh Khan Vs Salman Khan: Who Will Win The Small Screen Race?

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen fighting for TRP’s with their new shows in the coming months.

The two stars of Bollywood are always seen clashing on the big screen with their movies on the same release dates. The duo were bitter enemies till recently the actors came together and ended the talks of hating each other. The actors are now cordial with each other and also make an effort of not putting the other down in any way.

But with this new twist, looks like things might go sour between the two again. Shah Rukh Khan will be featuring in a new show very soon! The show is titled ‘Ted Talks: Nayi Soch’. The talk show is set for a September release and the shootings have already begun.

It is based on the idea of the international TedX talks where famous personalities of different fields come to give a talk on any topic. The event is attended by many and even shared on social media for wider reach.

On the other hand actor Salman Khan will be seen back with his popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 this year. The actor plays host to the reality TV show where contestants do tasks to win the grand title and prize.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 will be airing at 9 pm on the rival channel Colors while Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Ted Talks: Nayi Soch’ will be at the same time on Star Plus. So whose show will you watch?

Salman Khan will be shooting promos for the upcoming season in a few weeks. The shows probably will go on air in the same time frame and the fight for TRP’s will begin. It looks like there will be a clash between the Khans on the small screen as well.

Currently Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ slated for August 4th release while Salman Khan just wrapped up the shoot for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with ex-girlfriend and co-star Katrina Kaif in Morocco.

