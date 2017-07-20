This Is How Shah Rukh Khan Will Be Attending The Trailer Launch Of Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan will be joining the team of Jab Harry Met Sejal via video conference for the trailer launch of his film tomorrow i.e. 21st July 2017.

Jab Harry met Sejal team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. The team has changed the marketing grammar with their innovative strategies. Be it introducing mini trails, launching ‘Radha’ amidst Sejals in Ahmedabad or club hopping to launch ‘Beech beech mein’ or the Guide campaign, the team has astonished the audience with its moves. Now, the team is all set to introduce the trailer to the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan went all out to promote all the content pieces of his film that have been released so far, each one in a unique manner creating immense buzz.

The actor has recently took off to Los Angeles to spend some quality time with his family there.

Now as the team comes together to launch the trailer of the film in a suburban multiplex tomorrow (21st July), Shah Rukh Khan takes out time from his personal schedule with his kids to join them at the big event, via a video conference.

While Imtiaz Ali and Anushka Sharma will be present here, Shah Rukh will also mark his presence at the event and interact with the media through video call as the team will present the trailer.

Everyone was very keen for him to be present and he was more than happy to join in.

The film has been creating a lot of buzz among the audiences. The mini trails received a fantastic response and the songs too have been topping playlists of everyone.

Everyone has been eagerly waiting to watch the trailer now as they long for more from the film.

Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming directorial venture would see Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry guiding Anushka Sharma aka Sejal through the picturesque locations of Europe.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th 2017.