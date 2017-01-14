Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Makar Sankranti In Raees Style

Shah Rukh Khan who will be soon seen in and as Raees on the 25th of January wishes everyone a very Happy Mankar Sankranti.

The actor for the first time is celebrating this festival and also has been taking Kite flying lessons. Infact the film also features a special Makar Sankranti track which will be played throughout today as the day demands it!

SRK who in his film trailer, Raees was seen flying a kite has gone viral and the markets are filled with SRK‘s Raees print on them.

The actor took to his twitter handle to wish each and everyone about Makar Sankranti. “Peace, prosperity, happiness to all on Makar Sankranti. #UdiUdiJaye like the kites in the sky.”

Peace, prosperity, happiness to all on Makar Sankranti. #UdiUdiJaye like the kites in the sky. pic.twitter.com/bFAIzuucv3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 14, 2017

Raees makers released a special song close to the festive called, Udi Udi, and this also happens to be the first Gujarati song for Shah Rukh Khan. The song has already become a hit in Gujarat considering its SRK‘s first Gujarati track and the same has won audiences heart!

All the unit’s released from the film is creating an impact on viewers. With its teaser and trailer followed by the song tracks and dialogue promos. Each content has been raising the anticipation level towering high.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film will unleash itself on 25th January 2017.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment present. An Excel Entertainment Production.

Watch Udi Udi Song Here