Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal Music Is A Big Hit!

Jab Harry Met Sejal has been creating all the right noise ever since the announcement of the film.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has tasted its first success through music, way before the release of the film.

With only the release of 4 songs, the music has gripped the nation even before the launch of the album. The movie has a lot in store for music enthusiasts who are already on a high with the release of 4 songs from the film.

The first song Radha, which shows us the crackling chemistry between Harry and Sejal achieved 30 MN views/streams in the shortest period and has been topping all streaming charts ever since. The song was launched in the city of Ahmedabad, which has the highest number of Sejals with Harry confessing his love for all Sejals. The song hit the right notes since the launch and instantly shot to the top position.Radha has become an instant hit amongst all club DJs, qualifying as the party anthem.

Safar, the recently released song from the film, which is a classic road-trip song with lyrics that take you through Harry’s journey as a tour guide, has struck an instant chord with the audiophiles.

The music of the film has received a thumbs up and has set the expectations soaring high for the film.

The movie witnesses Shah Rukh Khan in his lover boy image and has created much anticipation. Also, the crackling chemistry between Shahrukh and Anushka has been much awaited.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh Khan as Harry, a tourist guide in Europe and Anushka Sharma plays Sejal, a lawyer on a trip to Europe. The movie is scheduled to release on August 4.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to release on the 4th of August, 2017.