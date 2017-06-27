Shah Rukh Khan’s Reaction To CBFC’s Objection On Word Intercourse In Jab Harry Met Sejal!

Like each year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans by waving from his balcony along with his adorable son AbRam on the occasion of Eid today. Both Shah Rukh Khan and his little son AbRam were spotted twinning in traditional white pathani.

After greeting fans, Shah Rukh Khan also interacted with the media. The actor was seen candid at his best and took every media question. The Raees star was also asked about the recent CBFC controversy over his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Though the mini trailers are winning hearts everywhere, the CBFC has extracted one problem in this rom-com movie too.

In one of the trailers, Anushka Sharma’s character is seen handing over something called as an indemnity bond to Shah Rukh Khan’s character, cheekily saying there won’t be any legal ramifications if the couple ends up having ‘intercourse’. According to reports, the CBFC has ordered out the dialogue. However, Pahlaj Nihalani says he is ready to clear the film with U certificate only on one condition. CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani said that he would pass the trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal without cuts if he gets one lakh votes from the general public in its support.

Asked for his opinion about the whole episode, Shah Rukh told the media in Mumbai on Eid, “I think I am below 18, so I cannot vote (laughs).

“On a serious note, neither I, nor anyone in the film – Imtiaz, Irshad (lyricist Irshad Kamil) sahab, Pritam or anyone would use any disrespectful word, that hurts a family or anyone’s sentiment. We are yet to send the film to the censors and they should watch the whole film to decide.”

Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4.