Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam Khan Gets His Own House!

It goes without saying that AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s little lad will be the most pampered by his parents as well as by his siblings. The superstar’s son is already a star in his own right. The social media goes crazy over his pictures which are hands down adorable!

The little boy, like every little child loves to play. The doting parents SRK and Gauri Khan decided to get AbRam his own little playhouse – – a brand new tree house inside Mannat. Aren’t you jealous?

And that’s not it, it has been specially created by production designer Sabu Cyril and it looks really stunning. And the treehouse will not only house AbRam, but also his humungous collection of toys.

Built entirely of wood, the tree house is nothing short of a mansion. It has doors, windows, a red roof and even a verandah. On the verandah, we see AbRam’s musical instruments lined up along with stools for him to sit. The tree house also has wooden stairs to get up into the house and lights to see if it gets dark. The prince’s little castle is a little tiny for his parents, but surely his siblings might visit him.

Check out the images here.

We wish AbRam a pleasant stay in his lovely new house!!