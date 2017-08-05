Photo: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Finally Makes His Debut With This?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will be joining the film industry very soon.

Look like the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s oldest son Aryan Khan is on his way to make his debut in the movie world.

Aryan Khan has studied filmmaking internationally and has even assisted on some movies back in the city. The 19-year-old boy has taken up in his father’s footsteps and started off with his career.

Aryan Khan was spotted at a shooting of any advertisement for a popular chewing gum brand in the city. He was sitting atop a car. Now we aren’t sure if Aryan Khan is acting in the advertisement or he was assisting in the shoots of the film.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan had recently shared how his kids are taught to handle the press. He also explained the paparazzi scene involving his daughter Suhana where she was surrounded my media with no escape at a movie premiere.

While the actor is sure that he has trained his kids well, Shah Rukh Khan also believes that they are free to do what they want in life and he will always support his kids. He shared that he wouldn’t mind if his kids, Aryan Suhana and AbRam became a marine biologist or a filmmaker.

With the ongoing nepotism debate, Aryan Khan’s entry to the industry will add fuel to the controversy. Shah Rukh Khan cleared the air and told that he doesn’t understand the meaning of the word ‘nepotism’; he stated that even though he knows English he doesn’t understand the term and thus can’t give an opinion on the discussion.

Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids and has the good looks and brains to survive in the industry. He has quite the fan following just like his father and we sure hope he makes it big in the industry.